Elon Musk Has an Offer for McDonald's

(Newser) – Elon Musk is again touting dogecoin, this time calling on McDonald's to accept the cryptocurrency for payment. "I will eat a happy meal on tv if @McDonalds accepts Dogecoin," the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder tweeted Tuesday, per the Wall Street Journal. Hours earlier, McDonald's had responded to a user who asked when the fast-food giant would accept cryptocurrency, saying, "We appreciate hearing your interest and continuously evaluate the payments experience." Earlier this month, Musk said Tesla would accept dogecoin for payment, after previously accepting the more valuable bitcoin for a limited time, per Insider.

The value of dogecoin—which started as a joke and has a famous shiba inu dog as its logo—rose about 8% Tuesday to 14 cents, though that's well below the all-time high of 74 cents. The price of it and other cryptocurrencies had fallen substantially in the preceding days, and McDonald's clearly noticed. "How are you doing people who run crypto twitter accounts," read a Monday tweet from the fast-food chain's official account. Dogecoin remains the 10th most valuable cryptocurrency, though it has lost about 80% of its value since Musk mentioned it on Saturday Night Live in May, per the Journal. (Read more Elon Musk stories.)