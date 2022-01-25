Cops: Woman Tries to Buy Baby at Walmart

(Newser) – Walmart may be a one-stop shop for virtually everything, but police say one woman took that idea too far and tried to buy a live baby in Texas. Rebecca Lanette Taylor, 49, of Crockett, was arrested last week over the alleged Jan. 13 incident, reports the Messenger. Taylor is charged with the sale or purchase of a child, a third-degree felony, per Newsweek. She is accused of approaching a woman in a self-checkout line of a Houston County Walmart and offering $250,000 for her year-old son. Taylor later tried to up the ante to $500,000, police say.

The suspect complimented the mother for her child’s beauty and “asked how much she could purchase him for,” according to an affidavit cited by the Messenger. The mother “tried to laugh this comment off, thinking Taylor was joking." Taylor purportedly said she had $250,000 in the car, but the mom said she would not sell her son for any amount of money. Taylor, who was with an unidentified woman, allegedly persisted and said she had been looking to buy a baby for a while.

Once Taylor and her companion left the store, the mother took her son and her other child to the parking lot. However, both women were still in the lot, police say. Taylor allegedly said she had $500,000, wanted the boy, and was going to take him. Eventually, the suspect got into her SUV and left, police say. Surveillance video appeared to support the victim’s account, which led police to go to Taylor’s house and question her. The suspect said “she doesn’t like thieves” and that police could speak with her lawyer, according to police. Taylor faces two to 10 years in prison if convicted. (Read more Walmart stories.)