New Kid Rock Song Slams Fauci, Embraces 'Big Don'

'We the People' also features the 'Let's Go Brandon' chant
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 25, 2022 2:16 PM CST
Kid Rock Embraces 'Brandon' Chant in New Song
Kid Rock performs at a campaign rally in support of then-President Trump in September 2020.   (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP)

(Newser) – Kid Rock rattles off a long list of grievances in a newly released song—vaccines, President Biden, Anthony Fauci, lockdowns, Facebook, the media, Twitter, TMZ, and Black Lives Matter among them in "We the People." (Note: There are lots of expletives in that video.) One sample line: "Wear your mask, take your pills / now a whole generation's mentally ill!" he sings, per Fox News. The 4-minute-plus song also prominently features the anti-Biden chant, "Let's Go Brandon": The chorus is made up of "We the people/Let's go Brandon" on repeat.

Kid Rock also makes clear that his allegiances still lie with Donald Trump: "But COVID's near, it's coming to town, we gotta act quick, shut our borders down / Joe Biden does, the media embraces, Big Don does it and they call him racist." Kid Rock does manage to insert a call for everyone to come together, notes the Detroit News. "Every human being doesn't have to agree / we all bleed red / brother listen to me / it's time for love and unity!" he sings. (The singer ran into controversy last year over his use of a homophobic slur.)

