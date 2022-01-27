Disrupting Russian Navy With Fishing Boats Worries Ireland

(Newser) – It's not just Ukraine and NATO trying to pressure Russia over its military intentions. Ireland's fishing industry has objected to naval drills planned for early next month off the Irish coast and plans to ask Russia's ambassador to call them off. Patrick Murphy, CEO of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organization, will meet with Ambassador Yury Filatov on Thursday in Dublin, the Irish Times reports. If Russia goes ahead, Murphy said Irish fishing trawlers will nonetheless keep fishing in the usual grounds in a peaceful protest. That plan has drawn warnings from Russia and Irish officials.

Russia reportedly told Ireland that such a move would be reckless and possibly dangerous. Ireland's deputy prime minister also cautioned potential protesters. "This is a major military power with nuclear weapons, with submarines," said Leo Varadkar, per the Times. "Let's not be naïve about that." The industry is concerned about damage to the ecosystem, including any effects from missiles being fired, per Politico Europe, saying that resulting seismic shocks could alter the migration pattern of tuna, for example. The war games are planned for a spot southwest of Cork, in international waters but in Ireland's exclusive economic zone. "This is the livelihoods of fishermen and fishing families all around the coastline here," Murphy said. "It's our waters."

There's another concern. Under the sea in the area of the exercises run fiber-optic cables connecting North America and Europe. Some analysts say the drills could be cover for cutting the cables, given the possibility of fighting between Russia and NATO over Ukraine by then. And international flights would have to be rerouted because of the firing of missiles. Varadkar said the whole thing could be designed as a show of force to US and Britain, especially. Giving the growing tensions, Varadkar said it would "demonstrate goodwill" if Russia were to cancel the exercises. Russian warships already have been spotted steaming toward Ireland. Ireland's navy consists of nine ships. (Read more Russian military stories.)