Biden: Yes, I'm Nominating a Black Woman to Court

(Newser) – Stephen Breyer made official on Thursday what the world already knew: The 83-year-old is retiring from the Supreme Court at the end of the current term. “I enormously appreciate the privilege of serving as part of the federal judicial system,” Breyer wrote in a short letter of resignation to President Biden, per CNN. “I have found the work challenging and meaningful. My relations with each of my colleagues have been warm and friendly. Throughout, I have been aware of the great honor of participating as a judge in the effort to maintain our Constitution and the rule of law.” Biden, meanwhile, reiterated that he plans to nominate the first Black female to the court, notes the AP:

Biden: "Our process is going to be rigorous," Biden said at the White House. "The person I will nominate will be someone of extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity. And that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court."

