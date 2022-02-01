Domino's Offers 'Tips' for Customers Who Deliver Their Own Pizzas

(Newser) – Domino's Pizza has a new twist on the pizza-delivery business model: Customers who deliver pizzas to their own homes will receive a "tip" of $3 off their next order. An ad for the new offer features a customer transforming into a Domino's driver, complete with one of the company's vehicles, the Washington Post reports. "You’re no longer just a customer, you’re a delivery driver," the ad says. "And we believe every great delivery driver deserves a tip." Domino's, which is facing a nationwide shortage of delivery drivers, says the offer will be in place for customer who place carryout orders online until May 22.

"We figured now, more than ever, is a great time to reward carryout customers who are serving as their own delivery drivers," a spokesperson tells CBS. "Although Domino's stores across the US are in need of more drivers, the main reason we launched this campaign was to give back to carryout customers." Art D'Elia, the chain's chief marketing officer, says Domino's decided to bring in the offer before the Super Bowl, when it usually sells around two million pizzas. Domino's isn't the only place that's having a hard time finding workers: The Labor Department says 4.3 million people quit their jobs in December, almost equaling the record of 4.5 million set the previous month.