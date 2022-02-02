What You Should Know About Alphabet's Stock-Split News

(Newser) – Alphabet has had plenty of people doing division over the last day, after the Google parent company announced a planned 20-for-1 stock split, the Wall Street Journal reports. What does this mean for the value of the stock, the future of Alphabet and its subsidiaries, and the stock market at large?



First, what is a stock split? The Journal provides this math: If a share of stock is worth $400 and the company splits it into four, that investor now has four stocks worth $100 each. That makes it easier for someone put off by a $400 share price to invest in a company. Such splits used to be the norm once a company's share price crept into the three figures; they're far less typical these days.

story continues below

The ins and outs of Alphabet soup. The planned split will happen in six months, with shares held on July 1 being split into 20 on July 15. The news came in the company's Q4 earnings report on Tuesday. Alphabet’s Class A shares closed at $2,753 that day; were the split to be based on that price (not the case), each share would be worth $137.64. Shares are trading up 8% Wednesday.

The planned split will happen in six months, with shares held on July 1 being split into 20 on July 15. The news came in the company's Q4 earnings report on Tuesday. Alphabet’s Class A shares closed at $2,753 that day; were the split to be based on that price (not the case), each share would be worth $137.64. Shares are trading up 8% Wednesday. A very brief history of stock splits. Alphabet stole the stage from Apple and Tesla, companies that recently split their stocks into 4-for-1 and 5-for-1, respectively. Quartz reports other recent stock splitters include The Trade Desk (an adtech company that split 10-for-1) in 2021 and Amalgamated Bank in 2018, which split 20-for-1.