Crosby, Stills, Nash Also Want Their Music Off Spotify

(Newser) – It's not exactly the reunion fans had hoped for, but Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young are now back together—in opposition to COVID misinformation on Spotify. David Crosby, Stephen Stills, and Graham Nash, who split up acrimoniously in 2015, are following Neil Young's lead and asking their labels to take their music off Spotify, Rolling Stone reports. "We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify's Joe Rogan podcast," the band said in a very rare joint statement. "While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation has deadly consequences."

The three rockers want their solo recordings taken off Spotify as well as the music they made as CSN and CSNY. "Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music—or the music we made together—to be on the same platform," their statement said, per Variety. In a tweet, Crosby said he wants to talk to Taylor Swift because "she is the only one who has successfully kicked Spotifys a-- ... I think she could give us good advice."

Crosby also said the musicians aren't demanding that Rogan be kicked off Spotify, they "just don't want to be on the same place as him." Joni Mitchell, who helped get CSNY together more than 50 years ago, said Friday that she is pulling her music from Spotify because she stands "in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue." (Rogan responded to the backlash on Sunday.)