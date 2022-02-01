 
Student Fatally Shot Outside Minn. School

Another student was critically injured outside South Education Center in Richfield
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 1, 2022 3:13 PM CST

(Newser) – A shooting outside a school in a Minneapolis suburb Tuesday left one student dead and another critically injured, police say. Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne says the suspects left the scene and no arrests have been made, WCCO reports. Police say every officer available responded to a report of a shooting near South Education Center around noon, along with ATF and FBI agents. The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

The chief says the two students were shot on a sidewalk and the suspects fled in a vehicle immediately afterward, KARE 11 reports. One student was pronounced dead on arrival at Hennepin County Medical Center and the other was rushed into surgery. In a Facebook post, Richfield Middle School said medical personnel and police officers with guns drawn accidentally arrived at the school, which is around a block away from South Education Center, reports the Star Tribune. "It is unlikely that many students witnessed the event, as they were in class at the time," Principal Erica Barlow said in a note to parents. (Read more Minnesota stories.)

