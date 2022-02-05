(Newser) – Octaviano Juarez-Corro's time on the lam has come to a close. The 47-year-old from Milwaukee, a double-murder suspect on the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list who's been on the run for 16 years, was caught and arrested Thursday in Zapopan, Mexico, the FBI announced Friday, reports USA Today. Per a bureau release, he was tracked down after the FBI received a public tip. Juarez-Corro been sought for a 2006 mass shooting at Milwaukee's South Shore Park that left two dead and three wounded, his wife among the injured.

story continues below

Juarez-Corro had allegedly shown up uninvited to a Memorial Day picnic at the park on May 29, 2006, where a confrontation soon took place between himself and his wife, with whom he was going through a contentious divorce, over his access to their then-3-year-old daughter. The FBI says when he was denied a request to see her, Juarez-Corro pulled out a handgun, forced five people (including his wife) to get down on their knees, and then gunned them down execution-style. Juarez-Corro's wife survived after being shot two times in the chest, but two people were killed, and two others were gravely injured.

Federal authorities had suspected Juarez-Corro had fled to Mexico, offering a reward up to $100,000 for any info leading to his arrest. He's been charged in Milwaukee County Circuit Court with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Fox News notes he'd also been wanted on charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, though it's unclear if he was charged with that as well. "Octaviano Juarez-Corro spent the last 16 years running from law enforcement, hiding in another country, and believing time and distance [were] on his side," said Special Agent in Charge Michael Hensle of the FBI's Milwaukee Field Office. However, Hensle added, "the FBI has a long reach." (Read more Most Wanted stories.)