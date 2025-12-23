Alleged Killer's Weapon of Choice: Bow and Arrow

A New Jersey resident allegedly killed a man with a bow and arrow before barricading himself in a house, where he set two fires during an 18-hour standoff with police. Oscar Feijoo, 44, was arrested Sunday at the home in Kearny, 10 miles west of New York City, after exiting wearing "a red bandana on his head and knives around his waist," reports WABC . He's been charged with murder in the death of 45-year-old Pablo Criollo of Harrison, described as an Ecuadorian immigrant.

Kearny Police believe Criollo was hit with an arrow fired from Feijoo's home around 6:45pm Saturday, per CBS News. Criollo's wife has said he was struck "from behind," per WABC. Surveillance video captured the aftermath, showing Criollo "stumbling down the sidewalk before collapsing," the outlet reports. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, per the AP. Meanwhile, Feijoo barricaded himself in his home, where he allegedly set two fires in the early hours of Sunday.

Four nearby homes had to be evacuated, per WNBC, though firefighters managed to prevent the flames from reaching connected buildings while SWAT teams negotiated with the suspect. He finally emerged around 1pm Sunday, per CNN. Kearny Town Councilman George Zapata said Feijoo's neighbors had described "some troubling behavior, but nothing to this scale." He was also charged Monday with aggravated arson and unlawful possession of a weapon. More charges are possible. Officers say it's not yet clear whether Feijoo knew the victim.