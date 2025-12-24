Trooper, Suspect Killed in Delaware DMV Shooting

A Delaware state trooper was killed along with the suspected gunman Tuesday during a shooting at a DMV building a few miles outside of Wilmington. Delaware State Police said the 44-year-old suspect entered the facility as a customer around 2pm and shot a trooper at a reception desk shortly afterward, 6ABC reports. Police said the trooper, who was working an overtime shift, pushed a customer out of harm's way before the gunman shot him again. The gunman was shot by a New Castle County police officer who responded to the scene, state police said.

"A 40-year-woman was taken to an area hospital for minor, non-gunshot-related injuries. A 35-year-old woman was evaluated for shortness of breath and refused transport to the hospital," police said in a post on X. "A second state trooper was evaluated for minor, non-gunshot-related injury, and was not transported by EMS." The state Division of Motor Vehicles said it closed its offices statewide after the shooting, the AP reports. Delaware Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester said it was a tragic day for the state. "The holiday season should be about joy and celebration, not senseless acts of violence," she said in a statement, per USA Today.