Mother Arrested After Melodee Buzzard's Body Found

The mother of 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard was arrested on murder charges Tuesday after authorities determined that a body found in Utah earlier this month was that of the missing girl. Santa Barbara County Sheriff-Coroner Bill Brown said the girl's decomposing body was found by the side of a road on Dec. 6, People reports. She had been shot in the head. Brown said the FBI informed the sheriff's office Monday that DNA from the remains matched that of Ashlee Buzzard, 40, who traveled through the area with her daughter two months before the body was found.

Investigators previously described Ashlee Buzzard as uncooperative in the search. They focused on a road trip she took with Melodee from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, traveling from Southern California to Nebraska and back, NBC News reports. Detectives say security footage from a rental car office on Oct. 7 shows Melodee in a wig, which they believe was meant to disguise her. During the trip, the license plate on the rented Chevy Malibu was temporarily swapped for a New York plate, according to the sheriff's office.

Melodee was last confirmed seen Oct. 9 near the Utah-Colorado line; her mother returned the car in California the next day without her. The case had already drawn attention in the community after local schools flagged that Melodee was enrolled in an independent study program but never showed up, leading to a truancy referral and, eventually, a missing-child investigation. Ashlee Buzzard was arrested Nov. 7 on suspicion of felony false imprisonment in an unrelated case involving a man who said she held him at her home while armed with a box cutter, but prosecutors later dropped the charge, citing conflicting information and a lack of evidence.