(Newser) – Will Russia invade Ukraine and set off what could become the biggest land war in Europe since World War II? The answer might well depend on talks that take place this week with French President Emmanuel Macron as the focal point. Macron meets with Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday and with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Tuesday. Coverage:

Macron's clout: The French leader has emerged as a key figure in the standoff, with the Wall Street Journal describing him as "filling a leadership void in Europe" since the retirement of Germany's Angela Merkel.

The French leader has emerged as a key figure in the standoff, with the Wall Street Journal describing him as "filling a leadership void in Europe" since the retirement of Germany's Angela Merkel. 'Putin whisperer': An analysis at CNN goes further, suggesting that Macron has replaced Merkel as the world's "Putin whisperer." The Russian leader appears to like and respect Macron—describing him as a "quality interlocutor," per the New York Times—and they have spoken by phone five times since mid-December.

story continues below