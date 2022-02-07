Editorial: Pence Is Right, and Trump Is a 3-Time 'Loser'

(Newser) – Consider the conservative editorial page of the Wall Street Journal on the side of Team Pence. In an editorial Monday, the editors praised Mike Pence for his public rebuke of former President Trump's view that Pence could have overturned the 2020 election results. "Mr. Pence stands out as a rare Republican these days willing to stand up to Mr. Trump’s disgraceful behavior after the election," reads the editorial. "Too many in the GOP seem to have lost their constitutional moorings in thrall to one man." Trump and his advisers are misreading the Constitution, it adds, because the vice president's role in certifying the count is merely "ceremonial."

story continues below

Not that the editors are drifting toward Democrats. They say that party has "lurched to the coercive left," which is all the more reason for Republicans to have a "sane alternative" to them. Trump, however, does not fit the bill, write the editors, and they use language that will likely raise his ire: "(S)omeone should remind voters that Mr. Trump ended as a three-time election loser," they write. "He mobilized Democrats against him in historic numbers to cost the GOP the House in 2018, then the White House in 2020, and finally the two Georgia Senate seats in 2021." (Read the full editorial.)