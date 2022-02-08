(Newser) – The Republican National Committee's decision to censure two lawmakers from its own party is not sitting well with some big-name Republicans. Coverage in multiple outlets quotes GOP members of Congress who say the strike against Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger was misguided and could potentially hurt a party that was otherwise cruising toward the midterm elections. Coverage:

The censure: The RNC, led by Ronna McDaniel, called out Cheney and Kinzinger for joining the House investigation of the Capitol riot. The resolution accused them of participating in the "persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse." Later, McDaniel appeared to try to clarify by issuing a statement specifying the persecution of people who "had nothing to do with violence at the Capitol," per the Hill.

