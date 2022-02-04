GOP Censures Kinzinger, Cheney for Investigating Riot

(Newser) – The two GOP members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot have been punished by their party. A resolution to censure Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger passed, without debate, on a one-sided voice vote Friday at a meeting of the Republican National Committee, the Washington Post reports. Their actions have been "destructive to the institution of the US House of Representatives, the Republican Party and our republic," the resolution says. Cheney and Kinzinger were among the House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, but only the two of them were censured. The action met with a backlash from a few Republicans.

story continues below

But RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel justified it. "We've had two members engage in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens who engaged in legitimate political discourse," she told the Post. "This has gone beyond their original intent. They are not sticking up for hardworking Republicans." Her uncle, Sen. Mitt Romney, sees it differently. "Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who seek truth in the face of vitriol," he said. "Honor attaches to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for seeking truth even when doing so comes at great personal cost."

GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy questioned why the party would censure members for "trying to find out what happened on January 6th," per the Hill. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan called it "a sad day for my party—and the country." Kinzinger issued a statement saying he's now "even more committed to fighting conspiracies and lies," per the Hill. Cheney said, "I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump." Party leaders also moved to bankroll and otherwise support a challenger to Cheney in her Wyoming primary. Kinzinger, of Illinois, has said he's not running again. (Read more RNC stories.)