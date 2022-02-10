Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'Gazpacho Police' Are Roaming the Capitol

(Newser) – Marjorie Taylor Greene's latest headline-making comment involves ... cold tomato soup. The Republican congresswoman from Georgia on Wednesday ranted about "Nancy Pelosi's gazpacho police spying on members of Congress" (see the clip here), leading many to guess that the word she was looking for was "Gestapo," Germany's Nazi-era secret police. She also made a reference to the Washington, DC, jail as the "DC gulag," a reference to Soviet-era labor camps.

story continues below

Needless to say, the gazpacho jokes were rolling on Twitter, the Guardian reports. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's take: "At least she leads by example. She clearly banned all books from her house years ago." Greene had been criticizing the subpoenas the House of Representatives' January 6 committee has issued to those in former President Trump's circle when she went on the rant, Insider reports. The "gulag" comment was a reference to alleged January 6 rioters being held in the DC jail. As for the "gazpacho" comment, there's no evidence that either soup or members of the Capitol Police force are spying on lawmakers or doing any of the things Greene claimed.

She was talking specifically about an allegation from Rep. Troy Nehls, a Republican from Texas, who claimed Capitol Police entered his office without his knowledge in November and took pictures of confidential legislative products, NBC News reports. He says intelligence officers later visited him to ask about one of the items photographed. The Capitol Police chief denied the claim, saying Nehls' door had been left open after hours and protocol was followed. "If a Member’s office is left open and unsecured, without anyone inside the office, USCP officers are directed to document that and secure the office to ensure nobody can wander in and steal or do anything else nefarious," he explained. Officers later followed up with Nehls' staff simply to determine no other action was needed, he added. (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)