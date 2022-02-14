Key Border Crossing Reopens After 6-Day Blockade

(Newser) – After a six-day blockade by the "Freedom Convoy" and its supporters, the Ambassador Bridge, which links Canada and the US, reopened late Sunday after a judge cleared the way for police to take action. In what the Washington Post calls "the most robust move yet taken by Canadian law enforcement" amid the ongoing protests by truckers and their supporters against COVID-19 mandates, police cleared the bridge over the weekend, arresting as many as 30 protesters and towing or seizing a dozen vehicles. The bridge linking Detroit, Michigan, with Windsor, Ontario, is the busiest US-Canada border crossing, the AP reports, and it's a vital supply route between the two countries.

The Freedom Convoy on Friday entered its third week of occupying Canada's capital city, Ottawa, and protesters continue to cause disruptions at other border crossings and in other cities. Residents and local officials alike have expressed frustration at the slow movement of the government, and on Sunday, Ottawa's mayor announced a tentative deal he reached with one of the protest's organizers that would at least see the trucks taken out of residential areas and limited to an area near Parliament. In exchange, truckers will get a meeting with local officials. Some locals were unhappy with the deal, accusing the mayor of tacitly allowing the truckers to remain. Meanwhile, similar convoys have cropped up in France, New Zealand, and the Netherlands.