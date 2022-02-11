Critics Are Savaging New Liam Neeson Thriller

(Newser) – Liam Neeson has made some great action movies, but Blacklight definitely isn't one of them, critics say. The thriller, in which Neeson plays an FBI "fixer" who uncovers a government conspiracy, has a lowly 4% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics complain that the movie seems generic, with Neeson playing a "man with a particular set of skills who wants to protect his family" character extremely familiar from numerous movies, starting with 2008's Taken. It was directed and co-written by Mark Williams, who also directed Neeson in 2020's Honest Thief. Four takes:

The film mainly serves as a "time-filler until the next, better Liam Neeson action movie comes along," writes Frank Scheck at the Hollywood Reporter. "Lacking a high concept or memorable central character, the film is a by-the-numbers actioner that coasts on its star’s soulful gravitas and low-key charisma," writes Scheck, who praises the 69-year-old actor's work ethic.

