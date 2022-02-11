(Newser) – Sarah Palin is in a Manhattan courtroom this week testifying in her libel suit against the New York Times, and one line in particular from Thursday caught the attention of observers who think she hurt her case. (Granted, these are observers from the mainstream media, which the former Alaska governor says is biased against her.) Details:

All of this stems from a Times editorial that baselessly accused Palin of inciting violence that led to the shooting of former Rep. Gabby Giffords in 2011. The Times admitted the editorial was wrong and ran two corrections, though Palin says it irreparably hurt her reputation. Testimony: Asked about her reaction to the 2017 editorial, Palin said she was upset the newspaper had lied about the incident "again." It's the word "again" that caused a fuss in the courtroom, writes Erik Wemple of the Washington Post. The lawsuit is about a specific editorial, one instance of alleged libel, not a pattern. But Palin suggested otherwise.

