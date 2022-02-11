Kanye Demands Apology From Billie Eilish, Who Won't Give It

(Newser) – Kanye West says his headlining performance at Coachella hinges on an apology from another headliner: Billie Eilish. And Eilish sees no reason to give one. West, now known as Ye, demanded 20-year-old Eilish apologize to rapper Travis Scott, whom he said would join him at the California music festival in April, in an all-caps Instagram post on Thursday. He shared a screenshot of a post from Instagram account @rapseatv that claimed Eilish had dissed Scott when she stopped a weekend concert in Atlanta to assist a fan who was having trouble breathing, per CNN.

"I wait for people to be OK before I keep going," Eilish told the crowd after ensuring the audience member received an inhaler. The @rapseatv account apparently saw that as her dissing 30-year-old Scott, who was performing at Astroworld Festival in November when a crowd surge triggered the deaths of 10 people, including a 9-year-old boy. "I need Billie to apologize before I perform," wrote 44-year-old West. He said Eilish should apologize to Scott, who "didn't have any idea of what was happening," and also "to the families of the people who lost their lives." Eilish was quick to respond. "Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan," she wrote in a comment, per People.

There's been no reply from West. Scott has denied allegations of negligence, which are the subject of almost 400 lawsuits seeking billions of dollars in damages. In an interview back in December, the rapper said he didn't hear calls for help from the crowd. "It's 50,000 people … you got lights, you got sound, you got [pyrotechnics], you got your in-ears, you got the band, there's all types of stuff going on," he told Charlamagne Tha God. "Everything kind of just sounds the same. At the end of the day, you just hear music." (The rapper just welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner.)