Witness to Shark Attack: 'I Keep Vomiting'

(Newser) – Around 4:30pm local time Wednesday, authorities in Sydney, Australia, received a report of a shark attack on a swimmer at Little Bay Beach. Responding officers encountered "human remains" in the water. It's the first fatal shark attack in the city since 1963, reports CBS News. "Unfortunately, this person had suffered catastrophic injuries as a result of the attack and there was nothing paramedics could do when we arrived on scene," an official tells CNN. A witness who had been fishing at the scene said he saw a man in a wetsuit be pulled under by a shark that he estimates was 15 feet long. "When he went down there were so many splashes," the man told ABC. "I keep vomiting. It's very, very upsetting."

ABC reports ambulance crews described a "horrific scene," and another witness who spoke with Nine News did much the same: "Some guy was swimming and a shark came and attacked him vertically. We heard a yell and turned around it looked like a car had landed in the water, a big splash then the shark was chomping at the body and there was blood everywhere." A local official had this to say: "To lose someone to a shark attack like this is chilling. We are all in shock. Our entire community's hearts go out to the family of the victim." CBS News notes it's the first shark-related fatality of 2022 in the country; three people died in shark attacks off Australia in 2021. (Read more shark attack stories.)