(Newser) – It started with an announcement over the weekend. "All of our employees are busy making pillows right now for the truckers in Canada," MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell declared on Saturday, relaying his plans to try to get his company's wares through to those protesting anti-vaccine mandates and COVID restrictions, per HuffPost. There was reportedly a wrench in his plans, however, when Lindell and a separate truck of "pillows and Bibles" were turned away from entering Canada this week, per the National Post. A senior government source tells the paper that Lindell and a videographer were stopped at the border crossing between Port Huron, Mich., and Sarnia, Ont., on Tuesday night because he wasn't fully vaccinated and didn't have a required negative PCR test.

Lindell has denied to the CBC that he was turned away at the border; the Canada Border Services Agency wouldn't confirm or deny the report, citing privacy issues. "What I can tell you is that all travelers seeking entry to Canada are subject to strict screening measures" on COVID-19, and that "all foreign nationals, including US citizens, must meet all entry requirements," a CBSA spokesman tells the Post. The same government source tells the paper that a MyPillow truck filled with "10,000 pillows," including "Bible pillows" for kids, tried to get into Windsor, Ont., via the Ambassador Bridge on Tuesday, but it was stymied by the fact that the truck driver also didn't have a valid PCR test.

Lindell told Insider that his shipment of pillows had been slightly delayed as MyPillow waited for the right permit to enter Canada, but that he hoped the delivery would make it into Canada sometime on Thursday. Meanwhile, he told the Daily Beast late Wednesday that he plans to have a helicopter drop pillows into Canada using "little parachutes," though he wouldn't say where the drop would happen. The Post notes it's not clear why Lindell has so many pillows on hand to distribute, as there aren't nearly that many protesters in Ottawa who would be there to receive them. (Law enforcement is attempting to wind down the anti-vaccine-mandate occupation started by a "Freedom Convoy" of truckers.)