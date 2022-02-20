Tom Holland Is Back on Top

(Newser) – Tom Holland might be without his Spider-Man suit in Uncharted, but his latest action-adventure film is still doing good business at the North American box office. The video game adaptation starring Holland and Mark Wahlberg is on its way to earning $51 million over the Presidents Day weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. Sony Pictures put its Friday through Sunday grosses at $44.2 million, making it No. 1. Though not a superhero payday, it's enough for the industry to breathe a sigh of relief as it's the biggest opening weekend since Spider-Man: No Way Home. The weekend's other new opener, Dog, found a modest audience, too, and landed in second place, the AP reports.

The unpredictability of pandemic-era audiences made Uncharted a bit of a wild card, especially given the poor reviews from critics. The Ruben Fleischer-directed pic, based on a PlayStation game, opened on 4,275 screens. Sony also released the megahit Spider-Man: No Way Home exclusively in theaters late last year. That Holland-led enterprise has now earned $771.7 million in North America and is the No. 3 domestic release of all time. "Tom Holland is a megastar regardless of whether he's Peter Parker or Nathan Drake," said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore. "For many of the actors who have portrayed superheroes, breaking out of that role and having big box office success outside of that is a tough go."

Uncharted has a ways to go to make up its $120 million production budget, which will likely be heavily offset by overseas earnings. Channing Tatum's Dog, which he co-directed (with his longtime producing partner Reid Carolin) and stars in, opened on 3,677 screens. United Artists estimates that it will earn $15.1 million for the weekend and $18.1 million including Monday. Tatum plays an Army Ranger driving a traumatized military dog from Oregon to Arizona for her handler's funeral in the film, which was received well by critics and audiences. Plus, it only cost around $15 million to make. In its second weekend, Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile landed in fourth place with $6.3 million, behind Spider-Man, while Jackass Forever took fifth place with $5.2 million.