Russian Troops Stay in Belarus Beyond Deadline

(Newser) – The Russia-Belarus military exercises that were scheduled to end Sunday didn't. Belarus announced that the drills would be extended and said a task force was being formed to "fight back if necessary." Western military analysts had predicted Russian troops wouldn't leave on schedule, despite promises by Belarus' defense minister, the Washington Post reports. Vladimir Makei had told reporters that "not a single Russian serviceman and not a single piece of Russian military hardware will remain after these maneuvers." The analysts have warned that the Russian presence in Belarus could be setting up an invasion of Ukraine from the north. NATO estimates the Russian force in Belarus at 30,000. Other developments Sunday in the impasse involved:

