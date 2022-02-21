Trump's Social Media Return Is a Big Step Closer

(Newser) – Former President Trump has been exiled from social media for a while now, but Reuters reports that his return is upon us. The app for Truth Social, part of his new media company, is now available for download in the Apple App Store. The development comes on Presidents' Day. The Twitter-like site has been in testing for a while and available only to a core group, but now anyone can download it. However, many new registrants were being met with messages about a waitlist "due to massive demand." The Washington Post notes that the app is expected to be in the Google Play Store soon. "Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!" Trump himself wrote on his verified Truth Social account on Feb. 14, as tweeted by son Donald Jr. the following day.

story continues below

"I think by the end of March we're going to be fully operational at least within the United States," former Rep. Devin Nunes, who is now CEO of the Trump Media & Technology Group, said on Fox News Sunday. Trump was booted from Twitter and Facebook after the Capitol riot in January 2021, and he announced his plans to launch his own social media outlet in October, notes the Post. “We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced," he said at the time. “This is unacceptable.” (Read more Donald Trump stories.)