Introducing Donald Trump's Social Media Platform

(Newser) – Donald Trump's long-promised social media platform will be here soon. The former president announced the forthcoming launch of TRUTH Social in a press release Wednesday, saying the site's parent company, the newly created Trump Media & Technology Group, aims to "create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the 'Big Tech' companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America." Trump remains banned from Twitter and Facebook. A beta launch of TRUTH Social is expected next month for "invited guests." A full public debut is expected by the first quarter of 2022, Fox News reports. "Truth Social" was trademarked by Trump Group Corp. in July of this year. More:

Announcement: Read the press release in full here. It contains this statement from Trump, chairman of TMTG: "I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable. I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon."

