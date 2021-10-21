Politics / Donald Trump Introducing Donald Trump's Social Media Platform TRUTH Social is coming next month By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Oct 21, 2021 1:17 AM CDT Copied In this Dec. 5, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for Senate Republican candidates in Valdosta, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (Newser) – Donald Trump's long-promised social media platform will be here soon. The former president announced the forthcoming launch of TRUTH Social in a press release Wednesday, saying the site's parent company, the newly created Trump Media & Technology Group, aims to "create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the 'Big Tech' companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America." Trump remains banned from Twitter and Facebook. A beta launch of TRUTH Social is expected next month for "invited guests." A full public debut is expected by the first quarter of 2022, Fox News reports. "Truth Social" was trademarked by Trump Group Corp. in July of this year. More: Announcement: Read the press release in full here. It contains this statement from Trump, chairman of TMTG: "I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable. I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon." story continues below Site: TRUTHSocial.com contains a link to pre-order the app on Apple's App Store, a form to sign up for the waiting list, and this description of the site "America’s 'Big Tent' social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology." App: The App Store page features screenshots of what the app will look like, and an option to pre-order it. Familiar? If those screenshots are giving you a sense of deja vu, the Guardian notes that the user profile shown on the App Store page "bears a striking resemblance to a Twitter profile." Video: A subscription video-on-demand service featuring "non-woke" content is also planned, CNBC reports. The streaming service will be called TMTG+, Axios reports. Trump Jr.: Donald Trump Jr. went on Fox News Wednesday night to tout the upcoming site; he said TRUTH Social will allow people to express their First Amendment rights instead of conservatives being censored. Watch the clip here. Reaction: Justin Amash, the Republican-turned-Libertarian, tweeted, "A former president seeking to reclaim power announcing that he’ll soon be sending out his 'first TRUTH' via his new platform 'TRUTH Social' is some real Orwellian s***." Minutiae: A special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) will be involved in the launch of the site; for more on the ins-and-outs of that, see Reuters and the Wall Street Journal. History: Axios notes that Trump's team was at one point in talks with FreeSpace about building a social app, and that Trump's team and former aide Jason Miller also tried to come to a deal on Gettr, which Miller ultimately launched alone. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)