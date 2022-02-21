Australia Accuses China of 'Bullying' at Sea

(Newser) – Australia and China are sniping at each other over an incident at sea. Australian authorities say a Chinese warship shone a military-grade laser at an Australian military jet, reports Reuters. But China says it was the Australian pilot who was in the wrong during the incident, which took place last week off the north coast of Australia, reports CNN. In Australia's view, the military jet was within its territorial zone and was making a routine pass of the two Chinese ships in the region when the laser came out. "This was dangerous, it was unprofessional, and it was reckless for a professional navy, and we want some answers as to why they did this," says Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. "At worst, it was intimidating and bullying."

China's view, as expressed by officials and in state publications, is that the Australian pilot flew too close to the ship, and the captain responded appropriately. "From the photos taken by our ships, it can be seen that the Australian plane is very close to our ship and also drops Sonobuoys around our ship," says a defense spokesman. Sonobuoys are used to detect submarines. "Such malicious provocative behavior is very easy to lead to misunderstanding and misjudgment, posing a threat to the safety of ships and personnel on both sides."

Writing for the Conversation, international security professor John Blaxland of Australia National University notes that the use of a laser in such instances is generally considered a hostile act, not only because it could disorient a pilot but because laser sightings can precede a military strike. In his view, larger global politics are at play: "China may be seeking to send a message to Canberra that its naval patrols in the South China Sea are not welcome." (Read more Australia stories.)