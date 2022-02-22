(Newser) – Shortly before the holidays, Meghan McCain decided to spend some of the free time she has now that she's no longer on The View watching a little TV and writing about it. The focus of the column she ended up penning for the Daily Mail was on And Just Like That, the Sex and the City reboot that she blasted for its "wokeness," noting that it left her feeling "disappointed and depressed" after just two episodes. Her biggest beef: that the show airing on HBO Max is "dedicated to microaggressions" and has mistakenly (in her view) added characters such as a queer, nonbinary co-host on a podcast that Carrie (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) appears in. "Because it's so boring and un-evolved to be a straight white woman," McCain eye-rolls in her critique, adding that she feels the diverse characters who were introduced almost seem as if "they were written into the script to satisfy the PC censors."

She concludes: "Wokeness kills everything and I am disappointed to tell you that And Just Like That is another victim of Hollywood trying to placate a specific audience and not the original one." Over the weekend, Andy Cohen welcomed several of the actors from the show onto his Sirius XM program, and they broached McCain's comments—and, not surprisingly, disagreed with her take, per People. "I disagree," Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda in the series, said right off the bat. "Because people know [the show] so well, they've sort of enshrined it in nostalgia. But this is a show that has always pushed every kind of boundary." Most important, she said, was to keep the characters "out of their comfort zones. ... We don't want to see them comfortable."

Kristin Davis, the show's Charlotte, added that while viewers may not "know how to think about" the reboot, "it gives so much possibility, and we are living in a different time, and it brings all of that in in a way that I found very organic." Nicole Ari Parker, who plays newcomer Lisa, was more blunt. "Comments like that always say more about the person saying them," she noted, adding that for McCain, "maybe it is too much for you. For these characters in New York City, it's not." McCain hasn't been the only one to raise an eyebrow at And Just Like That's format, however. HuffPost points out the show has been "widely polarizing," and that even a New York Times review says its updating "for an era of diversity is painful." Watch more of the actors' comments here. (Read more Meghan McCain stories.)