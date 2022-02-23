 
Cops Use Car to End Apple Store Hostage Incident

Amsterdam police say they drove into hostage-taker as he ran from store
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 22, 2022 6:18 PM CST
Hostage Freed After Apple Store Standoff
Police special intervention units and rescue workers are seen as the injured hostage taker is carried into an ambulance in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.   (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

(Newser) – Police in Amsterdam say a hostage is safe after an hours-long standoff at the city's flagship Apple store. The suspect was arrested Tuesday night after he ran from the store and police drove into him. "We managed to end the situation by hitting the hostage taker with a car when he ran outside," police said in a tweet, per Reuters. After the man was checked for explosives, he was treated by medical staff but there was no word on his condition, the AP reports.

The hostage incident in the Dutch city's busy Leidseplein area began Tuesday afternoon when police were called to an armed robbery, the BBC reports. Dozens of officers cordoned off Leidseplein Square and people in the area were urged to stop sharing photos and videos of the scene on social media while the police operation was underway. Images seen by Reuters showed an armed man in a camouflage outfit holding at least one person hostage, though dozens of other people were able to leave the store during the standoff. (Read more Amsterdam stories.)

