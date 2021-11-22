Kyle Rittenhouse Talks to Tucker Carlson About Black Lives Matter

(Newser) – "This case has nothing to do with race. It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defense." That's Kyle Rittenhouse's take on his murder trial in his first interview since he was acquitted on all counts. In his sit-down with Tucker Carlson, part of which aired Monday night on Carlson's Fox News show, he went on to specifically mention the Black Lives Matter movement: "I’m not a racist person. I support the BLM movement. I support peacefully demonstrating." The rest of Carlson's interview with Rittenhouse, now 18, will air on an episode of Carlson's documentary series Tucker Carlson Originals, Mediaite reports.

story continues below

Rittenhouse's mother also spoke to Fox News; she says her son has remorse over the two people who were killed and the one who was wounded after he took his gun to protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and that he would not travel to such a protest again. Meanwhile, protesters marched in Kenosha Sunday in protest of Rittenhouse's acquittal, the Kenosha News reports. Protests broke out in several other cities as well, the Hill reports. And in related news, Rittenhouse and his lawyers are in a dispute over who should get the $2 million in bond money his defense team helped raise for him, the New York Post reports. Now that he's free, the law firm wants it back, but Rittenhouse's family says it should go to them, since they helped raise it. (Read more Kyle Rittenhouse stories.)