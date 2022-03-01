The Lynching Vote Was 422-3: Here Are the Three

(Newser) – That the House passed legislation Monday to classify lynching as a federal hate crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison was no surprise—it cleared by a vote of 422-3. But the lopsided result has focused attention on the three lawmakers who voted in the minority: GOP Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, and Chip Roy of Texas, per the Hill.

Massie: In a Twitter thread, Massie said that lynching is already illegal in all states and worried that "adding enhanced penalties for 'hate' tends to endanger other liberties such as freedom of speech."