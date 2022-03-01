The Lynching Vote Was 422-3: Here Are the Three

(Newser)
That the House passed legislation Monday to classify lynching as a federal hate crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison was no surprise—it cleared by a vote of 422-3. But the lopsided result has focused attention on the three lawmakers who voted in the minority: GOP Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, and Chip Roy of Texas, per the Hill.
- Massie: In a Twitter thread, Massie said that lynching is already illegal in all states and worried that "adding enhanced penalties for 'hate' tends to endanger other liberties such as freedom of speech."
- Roy: In a statement, Roy called lynching "an unspeakably heinous crime," per Rolling Stone. But, he added, "this bill doesn’t have anything to do with lynching." He called it "an effort to advance a woke agenda under the guise of correcting racial injustice" and said it would be better left to states.
- Clyde: He had not issued a statement or spoken about his vote as of Tuesday afternoon, per Insider. (Clyde's profile rose during the pandemic because he kept racking up fines for not wearing a mask in the House chamber.)
- Up next: The bill moves to the Senate, where it is expected to pass, reports the New York Times. Republican Rand Paul blocked it the last time it reached the Senate floor in 2020, complaining that the legislation was too broad. However, Paul has signaled that he's on board this time.
