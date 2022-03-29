 
X

Cops: Man Shot Co-Worker, 71, After Argument on Work Trip

By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 29, 2022 6:35 PM CDT
Police say they received a 911 call about the shooting in the early hours of Monday.   (Getty Images/aijohn784)

(Newser) – One man from Philadelphia is dead and another is in jail after a dispute during a work trip to Georgia, authorities say. The sheriff's office in Jackson County in northeast Georgia says 71-year-old Samuel Sanders was found unresponsive in a truck in an emergency lane on Interstate 85 around 3:10am Monday, the Athens Banner-Herald reports. Sanders, who had been shot, died from his injuries in a local hospital. Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum says Sanders' co-worker, 67-year-old Donald Carter, was arrested hours later after he was found hiding in a nearby building, reports NBC.

Mangum says an area resident who had been asked to look out for anything suspicious found the suspect asleep in a building near the chicken house on his farm Monday morning. The sheriff says the 911 call early Monday came from another Philadelphia man, 22-year-old Nicholas Jefferson. Sanders was found in a panel truck with a U-haul trailer attached. Mangum says Carter shot Sanders after the two men got into an argument on their way back to Philadelphia after doing a job in Georgia, but the nature of the dispute is unclear, 11 Alive reports. Carter has been charged with murder and aggravated assault. (Read more Georgia stories.)

