Former UFC Champ Allegedly Shot at Man Accused of Molesting Relative

(Newser) – A former UFC heavyweight champion is accused of shooting someone Monday in California's Bay Area. Cain Velasquez was arrested and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder, CNN reports, but police haven't revealed much about the shooting. The adult male victim's injuries were not life-threatening. The 39-year-old suspect, a two-time champion, last fought in 2019. He's considered one of the top heavyweight fighters ever, ESPN reports. Since retiring from competition, he's been coaching and has also gotten involved in professional wrestling. He was a noted wrestler in college and then switched to mixed-martial arts.

The San Jose Mercury News, citing anonymous sources as well as court records, says one of Velasquez's underage relatives reported that a man at a Bay Area home daycare molested them. Harry Eugene Goularte, 43, who lives in the home where his mother runs a daycare, has been arrested and charged in the molestation case, but he was granted supervised release Friday. Sources say Velasquez fired on a car in which Goularte, his stepfather, and at least one other person were riding, and that it was the stepfather who was hit. Some of the fighters at his gym expressed surprise at the situation, calling Velasquez a "sweet" coach who never got angry.