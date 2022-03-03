Actress From Wings Dies at 54

(Newser) – A familiar face from the world of TV is gone. Farrah Forke, perhaps best known for playing helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on Wings, has died at age 54, reports Variety. Forke had been battling cancer for a number of years, per People. She portrayed Lambert on seasons four through six of the series, which wrapped up in 1997. Forke also had a recurring role as attorney Mayson Drake in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, and she showed up on shows including Party of Five, Fantasy Island, Dweebs, and Mr. Rhodes, as well as in movies including Brain Twisters (1991), Disclosure (1994), and Heat (1995).

"Farrah was fierce, tender, loyal, loving, strong, funny, smart, protective, kind, passionate and utterly irreplaceable," said a friend in a statement. "She brought a light so great to the world that even after her passing, the light remains." Forke's family—she is survived by two sons—says fans can make a donation to the American Cancer Society.