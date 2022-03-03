Warning After Macron-Putin Call: 'Worst Is Yet to Come'

(Newser) – France's Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone with Vladimir Putin for about 90 minutes on Thursday, but it yielded no progress on Ukraine. In fact, it appears that Russia is only going to get more aggressive:

From France: “Our analysis of the military operations is that the Russian ambitions are to take control of all of Ukraine,” said a senior French official who spoke to reporters about the call, per the New York Times. He said that Macron warned Putin he was making a "serious mistake," but that the Russian leader didn't budge. Macron expressed "pessimism" after the conversation, said the official. "We have to expect that the worst is to come,” he added. “There is nothing in what President Putin said that should reassure us."