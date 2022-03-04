New Russia Law Bans 'Fake' Information on War

(Newser) – Several independent news outlets in Russia shut down Friday after the country's parliament passed a strict ban on distributing "fake" news about the country's invasion of Ukraine. The law brings in a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison for spreading information deemed to have discredited the country's armed forces, reports Reuters. Russia has banned use of words like "war," "invasion," and "attack" in reference to the war it is waging after it invaded Ukraine in a Feb. 24 attack, which Moscow is calling a "special military operation," the Washington Post reports. The country insists that its military is doing its best to avoid civilian casualties, though real-time videos still currently available on social media in Russia show the shelling of civilian areas. The law is expected to take effect on Saturday. In other developments:

. With Russian forces advancing across the south, trying to cut off Ukraine's access to the Black Sea, Ukraine's defense minister says the country's navy sank its flagship Black Sea vessel to keep it out of Russian hands, the New York Times reports. The frigate was undergoing repairs and couldn't be fixed in time to assist Ukrainian forces, the minister says. UN human rights council calls for investigation. The United Nations Human Rights Council voted overwhelmingly in favor of a resolution to condemn and investigate alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine on Friday, the Guardian reports. Russia and Eritrea were the only two countries to vote against the resolution. Another 13 members abstained.

. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to address Russia's attack on a Ukrainian nuclear power plant, the AP reports. Authorities said Friday that Russian forces had seized the plant, but no radiation was released in a fire apparently caused by Russian shelling. Russian access to foreign news blocked. The BBC reports that access to its services and those of other outlets, including Radio Liberty and Voice of America, has been blocked as part of Moscow's crackdown on the media. Independent Russian outlet TV Rain showed staff walking off set in its final broadcast before it shut down on Thursday.