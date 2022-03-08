World War III Has Likely Begun

(Newser) – Lawmakers and media outlets are warning that the war in Ukraine could trigger World War III, but some say it has already started—perhaps even years ago. Among them is billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who argued Saturday on Twitter that "WWIII has likely started already" while NATO members, fearful of Vladimir Putin, let Ukrainians do the fighting. "We are in the early innings of Putin's global aspirations," Ackerman added, per CNBC. "With each 'victory,' he is emboldened to take more. He is testing us, and we are failing the test each time." Ackerman still sees room for stricter sanctions and tougher negotiations to work, especially if China gets involved, but "time is running short." Among other voices:

Look at history: "We're already in it," said Russia expert Fiona Hill of World War III. She recently told Politico that "we keep thinking of World War I, World War II as these huge great big set pieces, but World War II was a consequence of World War I," much like the Russia-Ukraine war grew out of changes in Russia in the twentieth century. "We are already in a hot war over Ukraine, which started in 2014. People shouldn't delude themselves into thinking that we're just on the brink of something. We've been well and truly in it for quite a long period of time."

'I will be very blunt': "We do feel supported and we are grateful for all the help that we are getting," Ukrainian parliament member Kira Rudik said Friday on MSNBC, adding that "the next step that we see is a no-fly zone over Ukraine. And I know that everybody is saying no, no, no, the Third World War will start. I will be very blunt with you: It has already started, because the attack on a nuclear plant … affects everybody." Disaster at the Zaporizhzhya facility was narrowly averted, but Rudik noted that "radiation doesn't really care what passport you're holding."

