Biden Poised to Ban Russian Oil Imports

(Newser) – The idea has been percolating for days, but it appears that President Biden is about to take a big financial step against Russia. The White House put the word out to numerous outlets Tuesday that Biden will ban the import of Russian oil to the US, perhaps in a matter of hours. Bloomberg had it first, and the Wall Street Journal, the AP, and CNN were among the early ones to confirm. Coverage:

The ban: It would affect Russian oil, natural gas, and coal, per Bloomberg. Russia accounts for about 10% of US energy imports, notes the Hill. Allies in Europe, which are far more dependent on Russian oil than the US, have so far ruled out taking this step, notes Axios. The move would be "one of America’s most far-reaching actions to penalize Moscow" since the invasion of Ukraine started, per the Washington Post.