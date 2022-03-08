Biden Poised to Ban Russian Oil Imports

(Newser)
The idea has been percolating for days, but it appears that President Biden is about to take a big financial step against Russia. The White House put the word out to numerous outlets Tuesday that Biden will ban the import of Russian oil to the US, perhaps in a matter of hours. Bloomberg had it first, and the Wall Street Journal, the AP, and CNN were among the early ones to confirm. Coverage:
- The ban: It would affect Russian oil, natural gas, and coal, per Bloomberg. Russia accounts for about 10% of US energy imports, notes the Hill. Allies in Europe, which are far more dependent on Russian oil than the US, have so far ruled out taking this step, notes Axios. The move would be "one of America’s most far-reaching actions to penalize Moscow" since the invasion of Ukraine started, per the Washington Post.
- The politics: The White House has been under pressure to act because Congress is already considering legislation, reports Politico. “I’d love for President Biden to do it on his own," said Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who has put forward a bipartisan proposal with GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski. “It needs to happen.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also has voiced support for such a ban, and the White House risks being seen as lenient toward Vladimir Putin if it doesn't move.
- The politics, II: All of this carries risks for Democrats and Biden, according to the Hill. A ban could contribute to record-high gas prices going even higher, and it could give Republicans a boost in efforts to open up more protected areas for drilling.
- Alternatives: The US has been reaching out to Venezuela as a potential source of extra oil. Other options include Saudi Arabia and even Iran, per Bloomberg.
