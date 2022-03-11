A New Debate Has Taken Over the Internet

(Newser) – Remember the debate over "the dress"? Or the commotion over whether people were hearing "Yanny" or "Laurel"? Or the deliberation over whether a hot dog is a sandwich? We haven't had a good old-fashioned internet brain-scrambler in some time, so Ryan Nixon decided to stir things up this week by posing a question that Boston.com notes "is most likely an impossible question to answer." "Do you think there are more doors or wheels in the world?" Nixon tweeted Saturday, acknowledging that he and his friends were having the "stupidest debate" over the inquiry.

The question has now gone viral and is circulating on social media, and there are compelling arguments coming from both sides, as USA Today lays out. The pro-wheels contingent notes that there are wheels on everything from vehicles (including toy versions), bicycles, and scooters to shopping carts, garbage cans, suitcases, and garment racks. Those on the side of doors note the sheer number found not only in homes, offices, and other buildings, but also on such items as cupboards, cabinets, and even on some items with wheels, such as cars. Some are trying to go the route of averages, looking at the wheels and doors one might find in an everyday home and extrapolating from there, while others are getting philosophical and wondering what even constitutes a wheel, or a door, per Today.

At any rate, Nixon's poll has officially ended, and while the results can't reliably be confirmed—unless there's someone out there who's been keeping meticulous tabs on both wheels and doors, unbeknownst to us all—it looks like #TeamWheels pulled out a win, with nearly 54% of the 223,000-plus votes that came in. One Nixon fan predicted that this fad may soon merge with another current one: "Has anyone made wheeldoorle yet? where it's wordle but just whether it's a wheel or a door and you only get one guess." (Read more strange stuff stories.)