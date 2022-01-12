(Newser) – Last year, New York-based programmer Josh Wardle created a game for his partner Palak Shah, a big fan of crosswords and other word games. Fast-forward a few months, and Wordle is taking over the world. The free online game, in which users have six chances to guess a five-letter word, was made public in October and went from 90 users at the start of November to almost 3 million at the start of this week. Grids of blocks that users share to show how a game unfolded, with a green block showing where the right letter has been guessed in the right place, have become ubiquitous on social media. More:



Not your usual online game. Wardle tells NPR that he put the game out without ads or any attempts to harvest user information. "Making Wordle I specifically rejected a bunch of the things you're supposed to do for a mobile game," including push notifications or options that allow users to play endlessly. There's only one Wordle per day and it is released at midnight. Wardle has said he wanted to create a game that was just fun and doesn't try to do "anything shady with your data or your eyeballs."

The love story behind the game . Wardle, who is originally from Wales and has worked on projects for Reddit, told the New York Times last week he and Shah played the game together for months before they shared it with family members. "It’s really sweet," she says. "This is definitely how Josh shows his love." She helped get the game ready for wider release by narrowing the list of words down from more than 12,000 to around 2,500.

The attention is becoming overwhelming. "It going viral doesn't feel great to be honest. I feel a sense of responsibility for the players," Wardle tells the Guardian. "I feel I really owe it to them to keep things running and make sure everything's working correctly." He says he's not sure whether he should do more with the game, because it's not his full-time job and he doesn't want it to become "a source of stress and anxiety"—but he does like hearing about how the game has brought people together during a difficult time.