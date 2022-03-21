Who's Going to Let Us Know Who the Father Is Now?

(Newser) – Since 1991, Maury Povich has used his daytime talk show to delve into uncommon phobias, suss out cheaters, and, perhaps most famously, convince guests to take paternity tests to figure out who is and isn't the father of various children born of current and former partners. Now Povich is calling it quits, in what NPR notes is a "larger shake-up in daytime programming." Per Deadline, NBCUniversal on Sunday confirmed that the syndicated, self-named Maury will cease production this spring after it finishes recording the current season, and it appears it's a move that's been a long time coming.

"Maury and I decided two years ago that this season would be the farewell season for the show, and while his retirement is bittersweet, we are so happy for him to be able to spend more time on the golf course," says Tracie Wilson, an executive vice president with NBCUniversal's Syndication Studios, in a statement on the development, which was first reported by Broadcasting & Cable. The 83-year-old Povich tells Deadline he actually broached retirement six years ago but was convinced by NBCUniversal to stick around for "one more deal."

NPR notes that Povich's show came of age during a time when daytime TV was known for its over-the-top, animated antics, with audience members who actively cheered and jeered—not just on his program, but also on ones helmed by such counterparts as Jerry Springer and Sally Jesse Raphael. The end of Maury is happening as other networks are pulling the plug on similar syndicated shows, including Nick Cannon's program on Fox, Wendy Williams' show (though she says she wants to come back), and Judge Jerry, hosted by Springer himself.

As for Povich, he's come to terms with his show running its course. "I'm so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the Maury show, but as I occasionally tell my guests on Maury, 'Enough, already!'" he says, per Deadline. There will be enough original episodes of Maury after production wraps to be aired through September. After that, viewers will still be able to see repeats in syndication. (Read more Maury Povich stories.)