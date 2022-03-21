What to Expect as Ketanji Brown Jackson's Confirmation Hearings Start

(Newser) – Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearings start Monday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. If eventually confirmed to the high court, Jackson, who has a long career as a lawyer and judge, would be the first Black woman to sit on the court. The 51-year-old would fill Justice Stephen Breyer's seat when he retires this summer. What to expect, per NPR, Politico, the New York Times, and the Christian Science Monitor:

The timeline: The hearings will last four days; the committee will consider the hearings for a week or so; then the committee will hold a vote. If she's approved in that vote, which she is expected to be, her nomination will go to the full Senate to consider. Democrats are hoping to complete the confirmation process before April 11, when Congress begins its Easter recess.

Monday: Beginning at 11am Eastern time, the 22 committee members will give statements, and Jackson will end the day with her own 10-minute statement.

Tuesday: Starting at 9am Eastern time, Jackson will answer questions from lawmakers; each committee member will get 30 minutes of questioning time.

Wednesday: The same start time and general format as Tuesday, but with 20 minutes of questioning time per committee member.

Thursday: The final day of the hearing, starting at 9am Eastern time, will feature outside witnesses and the American Bar Association. Jackson will not speak to the committee this day. The Bar Association unanimously gave her its highest rating, "well qualified," for the position.

Repeat performance: Jackson just appeared in front of this same group a year ago when President Biden nominated her to the DC Circuit Court of Appeals; she was confirmed by the Senate, including three Republican yes votes.