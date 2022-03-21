Beckham Lets Ukraine Doctor Use His Instagram

(Newser) – Soccer great David Beckham has more than 71 million followers on Instagram, and on Sunday they got an unexpected inside look at the Ukraine war. Beckham turned over his account on Sunday to a doctor in Kharkiv, reports the BBC. The woman identified only as Iryna is a child anesthesiologist, and she posted videos and accounts throughout the day of what life is like in a hospital located in a city that has been under attack for weeks. "The first days were the most difficult," she said. "We had to learn how to work with bombings and strikes."

The clips showed Iryna conducting rounds in a poorly lit basement, where new mothers and their infants were moved when the attacks began, per the Washington Post. She also showed images of oxygen generators donated by UNICEF, and Beckham, who is an ambassador for the agency, urged people to donate to the group. Iryna said she and colleagues are working pretty much non-stop. “We are probably risking our lives, but we don’t think about it at all," she says, per the Guardian. "We love our work. … Doctors and nurses here, we worry, we cry, but none of us will give up.” (Read more David Beckham stories.)