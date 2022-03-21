 
X

Adventurers, This Dicey Cabin No Longer an Option

Canada says high-altitude Abbot Pass Hut must be dismantled because of erosion
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 21, 2022 10:15 AM CDT
Adventurers, This Dicey Cabin No Longer an Option
The cabin became a little too dicey for visitors.   (Parks Canada)

(Newser) – For those with an adventurous streak, a century-old cabin that overlooks the Continental Divide in Canada might have been the perfect retreat. But as Gizmodo reports, the famed Abbot Pass Hut is no longer an option. The hut sits about 10,000 feet above sea level in Canada's Rocky Mountains—specifically in Yoho National Park—and Canadian authorities say it's no longer safe and must be dismantled, per Inside Climate News. The culprit is erosion that threatens to send the hut crumbling into the abyss.

The destination has been popular with mountaineers in past decades, and Canadian parks officials spent about $600,000 in recent years trying to stabilize the national historic site. However, engineers concluded that erosion has become so severe that even attempting more extensive rehabilitation work would be too dangerous. "It's a sad day for us all," parks official Rick Kubian tells Rocky Mountain Outlook. Swiss mountaineers built the site in 1922, but the snow and ice that covered the southern slope back then has all but vanished. (Read more Canada stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X