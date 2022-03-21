(Newser) – For those with an adventurous streak, a century-old cabin that overlooks the Continental Divide in Canada might have been the perfect retreat. But as Gizmodo reports, the famed Abbot Pass Hut is no longer an option. The hut sits about 10,000 feet above sea level in Canada's Rocky Mountains—specifically in Yoho National Park—and Canadian authorities say it's no longer safe and must be dismantled, per Inside Climate News. The culprit is erosion that threatens to send the hut crumbling into the abyss.

The destination has been popular with mountaineers in past decades, and Canadian parks officials spent about $600,000 in recent years trying to stabilize the national historic site. However, engineers concluded that erosion has become so severe that even attempting more extensive rehabilitation work would be too dangerous. "It's a sad day for us all," parks official Rick Kubian tells Rocky Mountain Outlook. Swiss mountaineers built the site in 1922, but the snow and ice that covered the southern slope back then has all but vanished. (Read more Canada stories.)