Ukrainian Poll: 91% Predict Victory

Ukrainians are growing increasingly sure they'll defeat the Russian invaders, a new poll has found. In February, just before Russia attacked, 56% of those surveyed said Ukraine would be able to repel an invasion, an Info Sapiens poll showed. By March 14-15, 91% predicted victory, the Washington Post reports, indicating Ukrainians are becoming more sure of victory as time passes without Russia succeeding. The poll questioned a random sample of adults on their cellphones.

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed similar confidence in a video address released Monday, saying that though Mariupol is being "reduced to ashes" by Russian attacks, per CNN, the city will survive. He said the invasion has produced heroes in his country—"once ordinary Ukrainians and now true fighters." Zelensky also said Monday that he won't surrender any cities or capitulate to Russian ultimatums. "Fight, keep on fighting, and help," he said in the video. The New York Times has a map showing the state of the invasion here.