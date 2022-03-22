Surprise Deal Will Keep Trudeau in Power Until 2025

(Newser) – Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to stay in power until 2025 after cutting an unexpected deal with the opposition New Democratic Party. Trudeau's Liberal Party fell short of a majority in September's election and it has been relying on the leftist NDP to help pass legislation. Minority governments in Canada usually only last around two years but the unusual written deal with the NDP will allow Trudeau to serve a full four-year-term, reports Reuters. Under the "confidence and supply" agreement, Trudeau's party will back NDP priorities including national dental care plans and prescription drug plans, child care funding, and the phasing out of government support for the fossil fuel sector.

"We've agreed to work together," Trudeau said Tuesday, per the AP. "It's about focusing on what we agree on instead of what we disagree on." He said the deal would allow the government to " function with predictability and stability" during "this uncertain time." Interim Conservative Party leader Candice Bergen—no relation to the Murphy Brown actress—slammed the agreement as a "backroom deal" and a "Justin Trudeau power grab," the CBC reports. Trudeau has said he plans to run again in 2025.