Virginia Thomas Texted Meadows to Fight Election

Messages given to House panel show exchanges about overturning 2020 results
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 24, 2022 6:55 PM CDT
Virginia Thomas arrives to watch Amy Coney Barrett be sworn in as a Supreme Court justice at the White House in October 2020.   (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(Newser) – "This is a fight of good versus evil," Virginia Thomas texted then-President Trump's chief of staff in pushing him to fight the 2020 election of President Biden. "Do not grow weary in well doing," she told Mark Meadows, assuring him Biden was "attempting the greatest Heist of our History." The messages were among the more than 2,000 that Meadows turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the Washington Post reports. Copies of the messages—21 of which were sent by Thomas and eight by Meadows—were reviewed by the Post and CBS News.

Thomas, who's married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has said her political activism doesn't conflict with her husband's position. She acknowledged in an interview published last week that she attended Trump's Jan. 6 rally before the Capitol was stormed but didn't comment Thursday on the texts. A lawyer for Meadows said that "nothing about the text messages presents any legal issues." The morning after the election, Trump called the results a fraud and said, "We'll be going to the US Supreme Court."

The messages don't directly mention Trump or the Supreme Court but demonstrate the level of access Virginia Thomas had to the White House. The texts indicated that Thomas wanted Sidney Powell, a Trump lawyer who was claiming on TV without evidence that voting systems had switched millions of votes from Trump to Biden, to become "the lead and the face" of Trump's legal effort. In one message, Thomas told Meadows she was forwarding him an email she'd just sent to "Jared"—possibly Jared Kushner—advocating that. Powell "will help the cavalry come and Fraud exposed and America saved," Thomas wrote. (Read more Virginia Thomas stories.)

