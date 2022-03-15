Clarence Thomas' Wife Attended Jan. 6 'Stop the Steal' Rally

(Newser) – Clarence Thomas' wife, who has already come under scrutiny, reveals to the Washington Free Beacon that she attended the Jan. 6, 2021, "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the mob attack on the US Capitol. However, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas says she got cold and left before then-President Donald Trump even took the stage. "I was disappointed and frustrated that there was violence that happened following a peaceful gathering of Trump supporters on the Ellipse on Jan. 6," she says. "There are important and legitimate substantive questions about achieving goals like electoral integrity, racial equality, and political accountability that a democratic system like ours needs to be able to discuss and debate rationally in the political square. I fear we are losing that ability."

She adds that she had no part in helping to organize the rally, as has recently been alleged in multiple news pieces, and that her political activities have nothing to do with her husband or his position as a Supreme Court justice. "Like so many married couples, we share many of the same ideals, principles, and aspirations for America," she says. "But we have our own separate careers, and our own ideas and opinions too. Clarence doesn't discuss his work with me, and I don't involve him in my work." After much speculation on her involvement in the events of Jan. 6, the Washington Post reports this is the first time Thomas has publicly acknowledged being in attendance.